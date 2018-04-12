BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $166,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,002 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $83.89. 2,306,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,055.85, a P/E ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 1.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/biomarin-pharmaceutical-bmrn-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.