BioM�rieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Shares of BMXMF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. BioM�rieux has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioM�rieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to Buy” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/biomerieux-bmxmf-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

About BioM�rieux

bioMérieux SA provides in vitro diagnostics solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to enhance patient health and consumer safety worldwide. The company offers reagents, instruments, software, and services for diagnosing infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, hepatitis, acute care and cardiovascular emergencies, and cancer; and for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmetic products.

