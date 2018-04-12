Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,116,761 shares, a decline of 0.1% from the March 15th total of 12,130,469 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,538,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Biopharmx news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Biopharmx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biopharmx stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,713,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.27% of Biopharmx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BPMX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Biopharmx has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

