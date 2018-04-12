Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 70,733 Shares of Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,733 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Bioverativ were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIVV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bioverativ in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bioverativ in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIVV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Bioverativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray cut Bioverativ from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioverativ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

NASDAQ:BIVV opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Bioverativ Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. analysts anticipate that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Bioverativ Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

