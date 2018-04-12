Birchcliff Energy (BIR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIR. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

BIR stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,785. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.89.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.40 million. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 112.10%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, insider David Humphreys purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.04 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00. Insiders bought a total of 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $147,208 in the last ninety days.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

