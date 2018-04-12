Eight Capital Raises Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Price Target to C$5.35

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

Shares of BIR traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.21. The company had a trading volume of 409,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,675. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$7.89.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.40 million. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 112.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, insider David Humphreys purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $147,208 over the last 90 days.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

