Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $53,735.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00018949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005752 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,655,774 coins and its circulating supply is 8,900,612 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

