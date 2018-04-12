Bismuth Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $89,286.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00020912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005857 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,674,350 coins and its circulating supply is 8,917,503 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

