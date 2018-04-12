BitBay (BAY) Trading 56.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. BitBay has a total market cap of $54.44 million and $14.71 million worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00200846 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00067220 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,011,319,726 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

