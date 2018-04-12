BitBean (BITB) Market Capitalization Hits $58.75 Million

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, BitBean has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitBean coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex and CoinExchange. BitBean has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033742 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00668552 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002330 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030353 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitBean Coin Profile

BitBean (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. BitBean’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. BitBean’s official website is www.bitbean.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

BitBean Coin Trading

BitBean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BitBean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBean must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

