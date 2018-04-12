bitBTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. bitBTC has a market cap of $346,707.00 and $10.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitBTC token can currently be purchased for $8,250.53 or 1.20719000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitBTC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00826560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00040705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitBTC Token Profile

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. bitBTC’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitBTC

bitBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy bitBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitBTC must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

