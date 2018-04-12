bitBTC Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One bitBTC token can now be bought for about $9,169.63 or 1.19096000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, bitBTC has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. bitBTC has a total market capitalization of $385,330.00 and $37.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00806711 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00163258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitBTC Token Profile

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org.

bitBTC Token Trading

bitBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

