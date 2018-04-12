Bitcloud Price Up 3.7% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $3,024.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016438 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 21,171,872 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

