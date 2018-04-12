Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Bitcoin Atom [Futures] coin can currently be bought for $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC on popular exchanges including Octaex, YoBit and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and $89,897.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom [Futures] has traded down 84.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000604 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000416 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom [Futures]

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom [Futures] is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom [Futures] is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom [Futures]

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Octaex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcoin Atom [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom [Futures] must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

