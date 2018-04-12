Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $24.64 million and $3,983.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00017846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mr. Exchange, bitFlyer, BTC Markets and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00790080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160358 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,945,400 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

