Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $192,067.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $34.74 or 0.00451528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00032156 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013794 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00109125 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00022706 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036091 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 108,349 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

