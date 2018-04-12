Bitcoin Red 24-Hour Volume Reaches $473.00 (CRYPTO:BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $321,431.00 and $473.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00839775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00041971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00162543 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

