BitcoinX (BCX) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BitcoinX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $334,053.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinX coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, BitcoinX has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.05297870 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitcoinX

BitcoinX (CRYPTO:BCX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinX’s official website is bcx.org. BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team.

BitcoinX Coin Trading

BitcoinX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Gate.io and Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase BitcoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

