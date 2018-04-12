bitGold Hits One Day Volume of $2,303.00 (BITGOLD)

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. bitGold has a market capitalization of $281,919.00 and approximately $2,303.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitGold token can now be purchased for about $1,487.77 or 0.19508700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, bitGold has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00797903 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitGold Token Profile

bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. The official message board for bitGold is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitGold is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD.

Buying and Selling bitGold

bitGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy bitGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitGold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

