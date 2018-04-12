BitQuark (BTQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.00

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, BitQuark has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One BitQuark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. BitQuark has a total market cap of $95,607.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitQuark Coin Profile

BitQuark (CRYPTO:BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,864,596 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin. The official website for BitQuark is www.bitquark.info.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase BitQuark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitQuark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

