BitStation Price Reaches $0.0022 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One BitStation token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitStation has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4.22 million worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitStation has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00800194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012940 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00162347 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co/en.

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is not presently possible to purchase BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

