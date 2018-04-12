BitWhite Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (CRYPTO:BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Iquant, BitFlip and Exrates. BitWhite has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $24,922.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00111510 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00032412 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001185 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW). BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Iquant, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is not presently possible to buy BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitWhite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.