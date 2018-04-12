Bitz Reaches Market Cap of $301,053.00 (BITZ)

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Bitz has a market capitalization of $301,053.00 and $63.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitz has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00065516 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000653 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016318 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00032521 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Bitz Profile

BITZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official website is bitz.biz. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency.

Bitz Coin Trading

Bitz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Bitz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitz must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

