Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.84 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (BKH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,367,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,615,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18,350.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,360,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 958,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $2,872.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.05 million. analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Black Hills from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

