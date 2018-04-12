BlackCoin Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003182 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and AEX. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and $409,750.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00200033 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,777,385 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack. BlackCoin’s official website is www.blackcoin.co. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, AEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

