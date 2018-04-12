Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 8,536 Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Blackhawk Network were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blackhawk Network in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackhawk Network from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

HAWK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 522,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,788. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2,544.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. analysts forecast that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 8,536 Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-hawk-position-lifted-by-paloma-partners-management-co-updated-updated-updated.html.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.