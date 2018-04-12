BlackRock (BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $533.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85,816.98, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $375.52 and a 52 week high of $594.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $2.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.31.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $240,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,727,377,000 after purchasing an additional 307,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,855,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $953,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock (BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/blackrock-blk-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-28-eps.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.