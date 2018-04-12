BlackRock Commodities Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (BRCI)

BlackRock Commodities (LON:BRCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BRCI traded up GBX 73.26 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 74 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 66,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,065. BlackRock Commodities has a one year low of GBX 66.25 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.17).

About BlackRock Commodities

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

