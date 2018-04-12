BlackRock Inc. Has $103.04 Million Stake in SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.38% of SPS Commerce worth $103,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,103.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

