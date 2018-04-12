Building Materials Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Building Materials Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.22% of Building Materials worth $105,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Building Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Building Materials by 2,582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Building Materials by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Building Materials by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of Building Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Building Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $137,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Building Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on Building Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Building Materials stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,323.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.34. Building Materials Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Building Materials (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $840.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Building Materials Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Building Materials

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

