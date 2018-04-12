Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,032,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.95% of Natus Medical worth $154,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5,890.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price target on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 160,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.77, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

