BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,791 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.98% of FARO Technologies worth $101,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $988.34, a PE ratio of 211.55 and a beta of 1.43.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, insider Simon Raab sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $701,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $637,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

