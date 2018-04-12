BlackRock Inc. Sells 230,640 Shares of ABB Group (NYSE:ABB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of ABB Group worth $101,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ABB Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in ABB Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 36,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 117,555 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of ABB Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised ABB Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ABB Group stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $48,396.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. ABB Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ABB Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.8261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from ABB Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. ABB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

ABB Group Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

