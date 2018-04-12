BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Inc (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Inc (MUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/blackrock-muniholdings-quality-fund-inc-mus-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-13th.html.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

