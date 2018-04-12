Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc (MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

MCA stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

About Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

