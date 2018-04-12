Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

MQT stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc (MQT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

