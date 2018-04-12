Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $225,986.00 and approximately $219.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,815.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.50 or 0.06198370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.84 or 0.09362300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.01601750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.02404830 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00202725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 15,122,697 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is not possible to purchase Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

