BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 12,146 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,438,000 after buying an additional 23,764,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,972,691,000 after buying an additional 19,422,516 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,219,000 after buying an additional 13,315,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

NYSE GE opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. General Electric’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

