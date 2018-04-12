BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and $5.73 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00826403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00163393 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00058578 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,238,470 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

