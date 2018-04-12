BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 20th. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $26.87 million and $5.30 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00817886 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00174070 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00063171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,238,470 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

