Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Bloom has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004379 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and Radar Relay. Bloom has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $16,612.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00819045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174781 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,674,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system.”

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

