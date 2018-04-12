Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Holdings in Blucora (BCOR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.11% of Blucora worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blucora by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,354,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 520,957 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,756,000 after purchasing an additional 268,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 253,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, CMO Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 33,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $806,735.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,891,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,272 shares of company stock worth $4,273,842 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCOR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 335,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,135.56, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Blucora has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.99 million. Blucora had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

