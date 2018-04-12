Analyzing Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) & Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS: PGSVY) and Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and Blueknight Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleum Geo-Services ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blueknight Energy Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blueknight Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.09%. Given Blueknight Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blueknight Energy Partners is more favorable than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and Blueknight Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleum Geo-Services ASA -64.03% -30.44% -13.58% Blueknight Energy Partners 7.47% -6.56% 4.56%

Dividends

Blueknight Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA does not pay a dividend. Blueknight Energy Partners pays out -644.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and Blueknight Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleum Geo-Services ASA $764.30 million 1.57 -$293.90 million ($0.23) -15.43 Blueknight Energy Partners $181.94 million 0.97 $20.04 million ($0.09) -48.89

Blueknight Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA. Blueknight Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueknight Energy Partners has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners beats Petroleum Geo-Services ASA on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) is a marine geophysical company. The Company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and field evaluation. Its segments are Marine Contract and MultiClient. The service lines within the Marine segment include Marine Contract, MultiClient pre-funding, MultiClient late sales, Imaging and Other. The Company’s business areas include Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging and Engineering (I&E). Marine Contract delivers exclusive seismic surveys to oil and gas exploration and production companies. MultiClient initiates and manages projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data licensed from its data library of seismic surveys. Operations supports both Marine Contract and MultiClient with seismic vessels capacity, related equipment and crew. I&E images seismic data acquired for PGS’ MultiClient library and as a contract service to external customers.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The company's Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customer's crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The company's Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

