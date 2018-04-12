Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $82.00 price objective on Blueprint Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $1,851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $549,694.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,020.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,567 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,106 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,122.17, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 691.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

