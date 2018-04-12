Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00808561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161966 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,000,000 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

