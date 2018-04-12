Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) Given a $46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned a $46.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

NEM stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Newmont Mining has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $20,581.46, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Newmont Mining will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $229,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $919,544. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 219,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 92,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 487,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

