Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a “focus stock” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.88.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.12. The company had a trading volume of 646,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.27 and a 12-month high of C$38.66.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

