BMW’s (ETR:BMW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BMW (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($95.06) target price on BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on BMW and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

ETR:BMW traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €89.93 ($111.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. BMW has a 12-month low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 12-month high of €97.04 ($119.80).

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

