Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Cut to GBX 800 by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 975 ($13.78) to GBX 800 ($11.31) in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 751 ($10.61) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,365 ($19.29) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 925 ($13.07) to GBX 750 ($10.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 953.33 ($13.47).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 707 ($9.99) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 604 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($14.56).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Jeff Randall bought 1,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 662 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £6,620 ($9,356.89).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company provides engineering services. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. The Marine and Technology segment delivers support to the United Kingdom Royal Navy’s submarines, naval ships and infrastructure.

