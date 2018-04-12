BnrtxCoin Price Tops $0.0025 (CRYPTO:BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. BnrtxCoin has a total market cap of $72,809.00 and $10,090.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000665 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00031257 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 136.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 28,650,501 coins. The official website for BnrtxCoin is www.bnrtx.com. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx.

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BnrtxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

